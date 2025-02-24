Anderson gave up one run on one hit and three walks over 1.2 innings in Sunday's Grapefruit League game against the Rays. He struck out one.

The right-hander seemed to have the most trouble with his changeup, bouncing a number of them in front of the plate, but one shaky outing in February isn't a big concern. Anderson's fastball velocity was in the low 90s, which is usually where he sits early in the spring per David O'Brien of The Athletic, and considering he's out of minor-league options, the 26-year-old would likely have to pitch his way out of a spot in the Opening Day rotation. If Anderson does completely fall apart in camp, Bryce Elder, Hurston Waldrep and AJ Smith-Shawver would be the most likely candidates to get a look in his place.