Anderson is out of minor-league options, making him a favorite to begin the season as part of the Atlanta rotation, Mark Bowman of MLB.com reports.

While team president Alex Anthopoulos could still bring in another arm before spring training begins or even during camp, as the Atlanta roster stands, Anderson appears to be in line to open the year as the No. 4 or No. 5 starter behind Chris Sale, Reynaldo Lopez and Spencer Schwellenbach, filling out the back of the rotation along with Grant Holmes. Spencer Strider is expected to miss the first month or so of the campaign as he completes his recovery from elbow surgery, but once he returns, Anderson could be the pitcher bumped to a lesser role. The 26-year-old right-hander hasn't pitched in the majors since 2022, and the one-time top prospect managed a 3.96 ERA, 1.44 WHIP and 53:27 K:BB over 52.1 innings for Triple-A Gwinnett last season.