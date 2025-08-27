Fraley (knee) will start in right field and bat eighth in Wednesday's game in Miami.

Despite being claimed off waivers from the Reds on Aug. 19, Fraley didn't play for Atlanta at any point over the past week. Fraley had suffered a hyperextended right knee in his final appearance with the Reds on Aug. 17, but Atlanta didn't deem the injury serious enough to place him on the injured list once he was claimed. Though his inclusion in the lineup indicates that he's healthy, Fraley is likely to see limited playing time for Atlanta down the stretch while all of Jurickson Profar, Michael Harris and Ronald Acuna are available to play the outfield.