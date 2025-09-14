Atlanta placed Fraley on the 10-day injured list Sunday, retroactive to Sept. 11, due to a strained right oblique.

Fraley hasn't seen the field since Tuesday against the Cubs, so it's unclear when exactly he picked up the injury. The veteran outfielder is without an official timeline for his return and will be eligible to be reinstated Sept. 21. However, it wouldn't be surprising if he doesn't return for the final week of the regular season given the nature of the injury.