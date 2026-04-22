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Fraley (lower leg) is out of the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Reds, Ryan Bass of Rays.tv reports.

Fraley was lifted early in Tuesday's 12-6 loss after bruising his right lower leg when he fouled a pitch off himself. He'll get at least one day out of the lineup to recover, though with left-hander Brandon Williamson starting for the Reds, the left-handed-hitting Fraley likely would have been on the bench Wednesday even if he had emerged healthy from Tuesday's contest.

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