Shuster (4-2) picked up the win Friday, allowing one run on five hits and three walks over 5.2 innings into an 8-1 victory over the Rockies. He struck out two.

Atlanta did all its scoring in the first four innings, giving Shuster more than enough cushion, but after blanking Colorado through five innings he faded in the sixth and got the hook before he could record his second quality start of the year. The southpaw has won four straight decisions over his last five outings with a 3.25 ERA and 1.12 WHIP, and despite a mediocre 15:11 K:BB through 27.2 innings over that stretch, pitching to contact will likely remain a winning formula with the Atlanta offense at his back. Shuster is next set to take the mound during a road series next week in Philadelphia.