Shuster has a legitimate chance to open the year as Atlanta's No. 5 starter, Mark Bowman of MLB.com reports. "If you're ready, you're ready," manager Brian Snitker said. "It's very impressive what he's doing."

Atlanta's rotation depth is a strength, but with Mike Soroka (hamstring) and Kolby Allard (oblique) on the shelf and Ian Anderson and Bryce Elder failing to impress thus far, Shuster has thrown his hat in the ring for the final rotation spot. The 24-year-old southpaw is known for his strong command and plus changeup. Shuster has a 1.04 ERA, 0.35 WHIP and nine strikeouts in 8.2 innings through three spring appearances. He has been seen as more of a No. 4 or No. 5 starter long term, due to his low-90s fastball velocity and lack of an above-average breaking ball. Shuster logged a 4.25 ERA, 1.21 WHIP and 39:16 K:BB in 48.2 innings at Triple-A last season.