Chavez (shin) said Friday that he hopes to throw a bullpen session by next week, David O'Brien of The Athletic reports.

Chavez's time on the shelf will extend beyond a month, but if he stays on schedule from here, he thinks he could return to the Atlanta bullpen in about two weeks. The veteran right-hander was pitching brilliantly before suffering the shin contusion on a comebacker (1.55 ERA, 1.03 WHIP). He will pitch important innings for the team down the stretch, but there probably won't be many leftover saves available given the quality of the arms ahead of him.