Chavez (shin) is making progress, but he won't be ready to come off the injured list when first eligible, Mark Bowman of MLB.com reports.

Chavez could come off the injured list this weekend against the Marlins, but the right-hander won't be ready to do so. It's likely Chavez will need a rehab assignment because of his relatively lengthy absence, and he likely won't be back in the Atlanta bullpen until around the All-Star break, at the very earliest.