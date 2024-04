Double-A Mississippi placed Franklin on its 60-day injured list March 29 while he recovers from left shoulder tendinitis, Jonathan Mayo of MLB.com reports.

A fringe prospect at this stage of his career, Franklin is already 25 years old and has yet to master Double-A pitching. He slashed .232/.315/.419 with 15 home runs, 21 steals and a 29.7 percent strikeout rate in 94 games at that level last season.