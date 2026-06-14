Braves' Jorge Mateo: On bench against another righty

Mateo is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Mets.

Mateo will head to the bench for a second straight matchup with a right-handed pitcher (Freddy Peralta) while he's managed just two hits in 14 at-bats with a 1:6 BB:K through seven games in June. Atlanta should still be able to find room for the right-handed-hitting Mateo in the lineup against lefties, but Dominic Smith will continue to occupy the strong side of a platoon at designated hitter, while Mauricio Dubon and Ha-Seong Kim look to be prioritized ahead of Mateo at shortstop.