Atlanta agreed to terms on a three-year, $42 million contract with Profar on Thursday, Jeff Passan of ESPN.com reports.

Profar experienced the best season of his career in 2024, slashing .280/.380/.459 with 24 homers and 10 steals in 158 games during the regular season with the Padres. He also hit the ball harder than ever with a 91.1 mph average exit velocity. Profar should become Atlanta's everyday left fielder, which could leave Jarred Kelenic without a starting job once Ronald Acuna (knee) returns.