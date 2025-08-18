Profar went 2-for-4 with a two-run homer and a walk in Sunday's win over Cleveland.

Profar's two-run shot in the sixth inning proved to be the game-winning blast. He snapped an eight-game homerless drought and is up to seven through 44 games this season. Profar has three multi-hit performances over his last seven games, going 9-for-29 (.310) during that span. He's slashing .246/.350/.429 with 17 extra-base hits and 21 RBI through 203 plate appearances.