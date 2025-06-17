Atlanta manager Brian Snitker indicated Tuesday that Profar will be slotted into the No. 2 spot in the lineup upon his return from an 80-game PED suspension July 2, David O'Brien of The Athletic reports.

Profar will begin playing minor-league contests with Triple-A Gwinnett on Tuesday and is expected to play all nine innings in every game he plays over the next two weeks, Mark Bowman of MLB.com reports. It's fair to question how productive Profar will be as he comes back from a PED suspension, but his situation and upside warrants him being stashed in fantasy leagues where he's available.