Jansen allowed two runs on three hits and struck out two in one inning, taking a blown save Sunday versus the Dodgers.

Jansen converted saves in each of his first two outings against the Dodgers this year, but the third time saw his old team get revenge. Sunday marked just the third time he's allowed multiple runs in an appearance. Jansen is now 20-for-24 in save chances with a 3.58 ERA, 0.95 WHIP and 47:8 K:BB through 32.2 innings this year. His other three blown saves all came in the final two weeks of May, but he was able to shake off that slump without it snowballing into something worse -- he'll look to do the same going forward.