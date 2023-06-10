Yates (2-0) picked up the win in Friday's victory over the Nationals, striking out two in a perfect eighth inning.

The veteran righty got the call with Atlanta down 2-1, and after shutting down the Nats on 16 pitches (11 strikes) he was rewarded when the offense produced two runs in the bottom of the frame. Yates' control still comes and goes as he returns to regular duty for the first time since 2019, but he has emerged as a solid option since the beginning of May, posting a 2.84 ERA, 1.26 WHIP and 19:10 K:BB over his last 12.2 innings.