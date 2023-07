Yates walked two in a scoreless inning while striking out three and earning a save over the Brewers.

Yates needed 32 pitches to finish off the 6-4 win but still escaped with the save. He gave up a run in his previous two appearances but was still given the save opportunity while Joe Jimenez worked the eighth inning and Raisel Iglesias did not pitch. Yates lowered his ERA to 3.38 with a 52:21 K:BB through 37.1 frames.