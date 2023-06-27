Yates picked up the save Monday against the Twins, allowing one hit while striking out two over a scoreless inning. He didn't record a walk.

With Raisel Iglesias, A.J. Minter, Nick Anderson and Joe Jimenez all unavailable after working multiple times in Atlanta's previous series, Yates got the call in the ninth Monday and delivered his first save. It was Yates' second save chance of the season, as he blew an opportunity versus the Mets on June 7. Since giving up two runs to Seattle on May 20, Yates has allowed just three runs over his last 14.1 innings while sporting a 20:4 K:BB during that stretch. However, he likely won't be in the mix for many more save chances moving forward as long as the quartet of relievers mentioned earlier are available.