Ozuna will sit for Game 1 of the NLDS against the Phillies on Tuesday.

Ozuna had a disappointing season overall, hitting .226/.274/.413 in 124 games. He earned a spot on Atlanta's playoff roster nonetheless, but he won't get the start against lefty Ranger Suarez in Game 1. It's possible he starts Game 2 or 3 against righties Zack Wheeler and Aaron Nola, but it will be William Contreras who serves as the designated hitter Tuesday.