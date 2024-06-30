Fried allowed one run on six hits and three walks while striking out four batters over six innings in a no-decision against Pittsburgh on Saturday.

Fried pitched very well in the contest, matching the six-inning, six-hit, one-run line put up by rookie phenom Paul Skenes for the Pirates. The Atlanta hurler has given up exactly one run in each of his past three starts, though he was just one win in that span. While Fried's strikeout numbers are down this season -- he has just 84 punchouts over 96 innings -- he's put up his usual ace-quality ratios otherwise with a 2.91 ERA and 1.09 WHIP through 16 starts.