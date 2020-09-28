Fried (ankle) received full medical clearance Sunday and will take the hill Wednesday in Game 1 of the Braves' wild-card series against the Reds, Jon Morosi of MLB Network reports.

Just as Braves general manager Alex Anthopolous predicated days earlier, Fried was able to complete his between-starts throwing session without incident, leaving him available to start Atlanta's postseason opener. Fried was the top pitcher in an Atlanta rotation that struggled both from a health and performance standpoint in 2020. He finished the regular season with a 2.25 ERA, 1.09 WHIP and 50:19 K:BB across 56 innings.