Fried (3-1) notched the win Wednesday against the Red Sox, allowing no runs on three hits and two walks in eight innings. He struck out nine.

The All-Star southpaw had his entire arsenal working in a gem, fanning a season-high nine in his third scoreless start of the campaign. Fried has done an outstanding job of providing length for the Yankees to begin 2026, working at least 6.1 frames in all but one of his first five starts thus far. Fried boasts a 2.40 ERA, 0.77 WHIP and 32:10 K:BB over 41.1 innings, and he next sets up to face a Rangers team that's struggled against lefties to the tune of a .582 OPS versus left-handing pitching this season.