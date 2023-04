Atlanta manager Brian Snitker said Monday that Fried (hamstring) has resumed throwing off a mound without issue, but the lefty hasn't yet put full stress on his leg while fielding, David O'Brien of The Athletic reports.

Taking part in fielding drills at full speed would seem to be the last step before Fried is cleared for a rehab assignment, though it's unclear when that might happen. Fried is probably looking at a late-April return from the 15-day injured list at this point.