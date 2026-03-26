Fried (1-0) allowed two hits and a walk while striking out four over 6.1 shutout innings to earn the win over the Giants on Wednesday.

The Yankees' second-inning surge on offense was more than enough help for Fried, who looked sharp in the season opener. The southpaw had a 4.40 ERA over 14.1 innings during spring training, but he got on track for the first game that counts. Fried was strong in 2025 with a 2.86 ERA, 1.10 WHIP and 189:51 K:BB over 195.1 innings across 32 starts in 2025 and should be the clear ace in the Yankees' rotation until Gerrit Cole (elbow) is able to make his season debut. Fried is tentatively projected to make his second start of the season in Seattle next week, which would be the first of a two-start week as the Yankees are projected to use a four-man rotation to begin the year.