Atlanta manager Brian Snitker said Saturday that Harris has been diagnosed with a Grade 2 left hamstring strain and is without a timetable for a return, David O'Brien of The Athletic reports.

Harris was placed on the 10-day injured list Saturday after straining the hamstring in Friday's game against the Rays. Given that Harris' strain is of moderate severity, he'll likely be sidelined for well beyond the minimum 10 days. Atlanta selected the contract of outfielder Ramon Laureano from Triple-A Gwinnett in a corresponding transaction, and he could end up filling Harris' spot in the big club's everyday outfield.