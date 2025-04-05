Harris went 3-for-5 with a double and two runs scored in Friday's 10-0 win over the Marlins.

It was the second multi-hit game of the season by Harris, who doubled to lead off the first inning and singled to open the third frame. Until Ronald Acuna (knee) is cleared to return, Harris should continue to function as the No. 1 hitter in the Atlanta lineup due to Jurickson Profar's suspension. Dating back to last year, Harris is batting .281 (59-for-210) with 10 home runs, 24 RBI, 32 runs scored and two stolen bases in 51 games when batting first in the order.