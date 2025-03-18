Harris went 3-for-3 with a run scored and a stolen base in Monday's Grapefruit League game against the Red Sox.

The center fielder is heating up at the plate at the right time. Harris is batting .324 (11-for-34) this spring with two homers, two steals and a 1:6 BB:K, and he figures to hit fifth or sixth this season when the Atlanta lineup is at full strength. If he can stay healthy, Harris could be poised for his first career 20-20 campaign -- he has yet to play more than 138 games in a regular season since making his MLB debut in 2022.