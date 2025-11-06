Atlanta claimed Siani off waivers from the Cardinals on Thursday, Jeff Jones of the Belleville News-Democrat reports.

Siani, who turns 27 in July, appeared in just 19 games for the Cardinals in 2025 after logging 334 plate appearances for the team in 2024. The defense-first outfielder will head to Atlanta with hopes of securing a larger role. Siani slashed .209/.307/.329 with eight home runs and 28 stolen bases for the Cardinals' Triple-A affiliate.