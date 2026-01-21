The Dodgers designated Siani for assignment Wednesday.

With the Dodgers' signing of Kyle Tucker becoming official, a spot on the 40-man roster was needed. Siani had been a waiver claim of the Dodgers in December -- the second time this winter he's been claimed -- and he will now go through the waivers process again. The 26-year-old is a career .221/.277/.270 hitter at the big-league level, but his excellent center-field defense could be enough to pique interest from other teams.