The Dodgers claimed Siani off waivers from Atlanta on Friday.

Siani has gone from the Cardinals to Atlanta and now to the Dodgers via waivers this offseason. The speedy outfielder is a terrific defensive center fielder but has slashed just .221/.277/.270 at the big-league level and spent most of the 2025 season in the minors. Siani has minor-league options remaining, and if he's still in the Dodgers organization on Opening Day, it will likely be at Triple-A Oklahoma City.