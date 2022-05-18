Albies went 1-for-4 with a double in Tuesday's 3-0 win over Milwaukee.
With three doubles in his last five games, Albies is beginning to tap into more power, but he remains in the midst of a long home-run drought that dates back to April 23. Even though he's moved to a typically run-producing-friendly role in the middle of the order since Ronald Acuna was cleared to make his season debut in late April, Albies has driven in only four runs over his last 21 games. Albies will remain in the lineup for Wednesday's series finale in Milwaukee, manning second base and batting fifth.