Weigel was able to resume throwing after undergoing Tommy John surgery in June, David O'Brien of the Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports.

Weigel still has a long journey of rehab ahead of him, but this marks an obvious positive step for the 23-year-old right-hander. If all goes well, Weigel could return to the field around July, although it seems unlikely that the club would call him up to the major-league level in 2018 as he continues to work his way back into form.