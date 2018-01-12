Braves' Patrick Weigel: Begins throwing following surgery
Weigel was able to resume throwing after undergoing Tommy John surgery in June, David O'Brien of the Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports.
Weigel still has a long journey of rehab ahead of him, but this marks an obvious positive step for the 23-year-old right-hander. If all goes well, Weigel could return to the field around July, although it seems unlikely that the club would call him up to the major-league level in 2018 as he continues to work his way back into form.
More News
-
Top 50 (value) keepers for 2018
Are you looking for value with your keepers? Does the draft pick you'd be forfeiting correspond...
-
Post-winter meetings Roto mock draft
The winter meetings have ended, and much of the Fantasy Baseball landscape is the same. But...
-
Ozuna further clogs Cards outfield
The Cardinals' pursuit of Giancarlo Stanton ended with them acquiring Marcell Ozuna, but Scott...
-
Stanton ups the value of other Yankees
With Saturday's trade, Giancarlo Stanton teams up with Aaron Judge to make the Yankees' already...
-
How does Ohtani fit with Angels?
Shohei Ohtani has made his decision, but how exactly the Angels plan to use him remains anybody's...
-
Dee Gordon trade hurts long-term outlook
Dee Gordon has a new team and a new position. He'll play the outfield in Seattle, which could...