The Nationals signed Weigel to a minor-league contract Dec. 6.

The 30-year-old righty held a 2.45 ERA and 25:12 K:BB over 22 innings between Double-A Chattanooga and Triple-A Louisville in the Reds organization in 2024. Weigel last pitched in the majors in 2021 and is likely to begin the 2025 campaign in the bullpen at Triple-A Rochester.