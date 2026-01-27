Rockies' Patrick Weigel: Inks minors deal with Rockies
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
The Rockies signed Weigel to a minor-league contract Tuesday, Will Sammon of The Athletic reports.
Weigel is coming off a terrific performance in the Dominican Winter League, having posted a 1.19 ERA and 34:5 K:BB over 30.1 innings. The 31-year-old has not pitched in the majors since 2021, having bounced around between the minors and independent ball since then. Weigel is likely ticketed for Triple-A Albuquerque to begin the 2026 season.
More News
-
Nationals' Patrick Weigel: Minors pact with Washington•
-
Reds' Patrick Weigel: Gets MiLB deal from Cincinnati•
-
Mariners' Patrick Weigel: Dispatched to MiLB camp•
-
Mariners' Patrick Weigel: Inks MiLB deal•
-
Brewers' Patrick Weigel: Stays in organization•
-
Brewers' Patrick Weigel: Designated for assignment•