The Rockies signed Weigel to a minor-league contract Tuesday, Will Sammon of The Athletic reports.

Weigel is coming off a terrific performance in the Dominican Winter League, having posted a 1.19 ERA and 34:5 K:BB over 30.1 innings. The 31-year-old has not pitched in the majors since 2021, having bounced around between the minors and independent ball since then. Weigel is likely ticketed for Triple-A Albuquerque to begin the 2026 season.