Laureano had his contract selected from Triple-A Gwinnett on Saturday.

Laureano will join Atlanta's major-league roster after fellow outfielder Michael Harris (hamstring) was placed on the 10-day injured list Saturday. Laureano has posted a .362 average with three home runs, 12 RBI and 13 runs scored over 58 at-bats in 14 contests with Gwinnett. In order to make room on the 40-man roster for the outfielder, Spencer Strider (elbow) was transferred to the 60-day injured list in a corresponding move.