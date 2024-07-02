Laureano (back) might be ready to rejoin the Atlanta lineup Tuesday against the Giants, Chris Vivlamore of the Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports.

The 29-year-old hasn't played since Wednesday due to a sore back. "He's not capable (of playing yet)," manager Brian Snitker said Saturday. "We won't probably use him off the bench. We'll shoot for Tuesday, with tomorrow and the day off. There is enough still going on that I'm hoping with these extra days we can get him built up." Laureano has looked good in his new uniform, going 9-for-35 (.257) with four doubles and a homer over 11 games. In his absence, Adam Duvall has started four straight games in right field.