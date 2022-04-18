Acuna (knee) could make his season debut as soon as May 6 if he has no setbacks on a rehab assignment that begins Tuesday, David O'Brien of The Athletic reports.

The superstar outfielder is in the final stages of his recovery from ACL surgery and hasn't seen game action since early July last year, so Atlanta isn't going to rush Acuna back into the lineup. "I'm sure he's excited to play a real game under lights and all that," manager Brian Snitker said Monday. "We're winding down to where we can get him back. It's gonna be some kind of boost for this club when he gets back in the top of that order." Acuna could be used as a designated hitter when he returns to ease him back into action, but Snitker's comments make it clear he'll be hitting in a prime spot in the batting order regardless of his defensive assignment.