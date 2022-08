Acuna (knee) will not be placed on the injured list and could be in the lineup Sunday against the Marlins, Justin Toscano of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports.

Acuna exited the second game of Atlanta's doubleheader against the Marlins in the seventh inning as a precaution due to soreness in his right knee. Manager Brian Snitker noted that the turf at LoanDepot Park played a role in Acuna's removal and generally downplayed the severity of the issue.