Acuna (knee) went 3-for-5 with three doubles, three RBI and two runs in Monday's 13-1 win over the Mets.

After sitting out Sunday's 3-1 win over the Marlins while managing a sore knee, Acuna returned to the lineup with a bang Monday. The performance was a continuance of what's been a huge August for Acuna, who is hitting .377 with seven extra-base hits (two home runs, five doubles), 11 runs, nine RBI and three stolen bases in 14 games on the month.