Acuna went 3-for-3 with a solo home run, two RBI, a walk and an additional run scored in Saturday's 12-2 win over the Phillies.

Acuna stayed hot Saturday, hitting safely for the 14th time in his last 18 games. The star outfielder has five multi-hit efforts in the month of September already, piling up 11 RBI in his last nine outings. Through 421 plate appearances, he's slashing a healthy .255/.349/.448 with 17 big flies, 47 RBI, 20 stolen bases and 55 runs scored for his first 20-steal campaign since 2023.