Acuna went 2-for-4 with a double, an RBI and a stolen base in Sunday's win over the Guardians.

The star outfielder's RBI double capped a three-run second inning for Atlanta in what ended up being a 13-1 rout. Acuna has a sluggish start to the season, but he's found a groove over the last week or so, batting .323 (10-for-31) over the last seven games with three doubles, a triple, a homer, a steal, three runs and three RBI.