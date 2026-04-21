Acuna exited Monday's game against the Nationals with an undisclosed injury, Mark Bowman of MLB.com reports.

Acuna was hit by a pitch twice before leaving the game. The more concerning HBP took place in the top of the sixth inning, when he was struck on the left hand, though he managed to remain in the game to run the bases after being examined by the club's medical staff. Acuna will presumably be sent for further tests to determine the severity of his injury.