Acuna went 1-for-4 with a two-run home run and a walk Monday in a 12-0 rout of the Rangers.

Acuna struck out three times in the contest, but the one ball he put in play went 454 feet to center field for a two-run homer. The long ball was his second in as many games and his fifth through 14 contests in May. Acuna has added 11 RBI, 14 runs and four stolen bases so far this month.