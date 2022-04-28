Acuna is starting in right field and leading off in Thursday's game against the Cubs.

After he made a sooner-than-anticipated return from the 10-day injured list earlier Thursday, Acuna will be included in the lineup for the series finale with the Cubs in what will be his season debut. The 24-year-old appeared in six rehab games at Triple-A Gwinnett and went 7-for-19 with a double, four runs, an RBI, three stolen bases and six walks. Acuna is slated to play on an everyday basis now that he's back to 100 percent, with Atlanta planning on rotating him between right field and designated hitter initially as he eases back in from the torn ACL that he suffered last July. According to David O'Brien of The Athletic, Acuna is scheduled to rest in Friday's game in Texas, as Atlanta doesn't want him to play full games on back-to-back days right off the bat. Now that he's fully healthy again, Acuna should be one of the top fantasy contributors after slashing .283/.394/.596 with 24 homers, 72 runs, 52 RBI and 17 stolen bases in 82 games last season prior to injuring his knee.