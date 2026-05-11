Acuna (hamstring) did agility drills in the outfield during this past weekend's series in Dodger Stadium, Jesus Cano of The Athletic reports.

Atlanta manager Walt Weiss downplayed the idea of the superstar outfielder returning from the injured list when first eligible May 13, however, "I guess there's a chance, but it's just so hard to say," Weiss said Friday. "He's just now starting to move around and that type of thing. He's got a lot out in front of him still, but like I said, we didn't think it was all that serious when it happened. I think there's a good chance he'll be back sooner than later, but he's still got a lot of boxes he still needs to check." Acuna hasn't played since May 2, and through 34 games this season he's posted a disappointing .252/.362/.378 slash line with two homers and seven steals.