Atlanta president of baseball operations Alex Anthopoulos said Wednesday that the team will have a better idea by January as to how far along Murphy (hip) is in his rehab, David O'Brien of The Athleticreports.

Murphy had surgery in September to repair a right hip labral tear, an injury he admitted to dealing with off-and-on for the past three years. Atlanta is hopeful that Murphy will be ready to go for the start of next season, and if that's the case, it expects him to split catching and designated hitter duties with Drake Baldwin. Murphy has slashed a disappointing .197/.293/.384 while averaging only 83 games over the last two regular seasons, but he could bounce back in 2026, if healthy.