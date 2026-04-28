Braves' Sean Murphy: Staying on rehab assignment for now
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Murphy (hip) will remain on a rehab assignment with High-A Rome this week, Lindsay Crosby of BravesToday.com reports.
Atlanta wants Murphy to catch back-to-back nine-inning games before it activates the veteran catcher for his season debut, though it's unclear exactly what the target date is for his return. Murphy -- who is just 3-for-23 with a 1:7 BB:K across his first eight rehab contests -- is projected to serve as Atlanta's primary designated hitter and occasional catcher once he's back on the active roster.
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