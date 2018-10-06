Braves' Sean Newcomb: Confirmed as Game 3 starter
Newcomb will start Game 3 of the NLDS on Sunday against the Dodgers.
As reported earlier, the Braves will start Newcomb after previously planning to go with Kevin Gausman. Atlanta will be in an all-hands-on-deck situation down 2-0 in the series, so it's possible that the lefty Newcomb will get just one turn through the order before the Braves bring in a righty, possibly Gausman.
More News
-
Braves' Sean Newcomb: Could start Sunday•
-
Braves' Sean Newcomb: Fans eight in no-decision•
-
Braves' Sean Newcomb: Scheduled to start Wednesday•
-
Braves' Sean Newcomb: Set to have start skipped•
-
Braves' Sean Newcomb: Allows five runs in loss to Nationals•
-
Braves' Sean Newcomb: Fans eight for 12th win•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Analyzing late-season developments
If you blinked in September, you missed quite a bit. Scott White gives you the rundown, already...
-
Top 20 shortstops for 2019
Is it possible shortstop is now one of the deepest positions in Fantasy? The one-time wasteland...
-
Top 20 third basemen for 2019
Third base is shaping up to be one of the deepest of all positions in 2019 — that is, if the...
-
Top 20 second basemen for 2019
At a time when position scarcity is supposed to be on the outs, second base is surprisingly...
-
Waivers: One-start sleepers?
With the 2018 season drawing to a close, Scott White considers which pitchers and hitters might...
-
Two-start pitcher rankings for Week 27
You'll find two-start pitcher rankings here, but Scott White says they may not be of as much...