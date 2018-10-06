Newcomb will start Game 3 of the NLDS on Sunday against the Dodgers.

As reported earlier, the Braves will start Newcomb after previously planning to go with Kevin Gausman. Atlanta will be in an all-hands-on-deck situation down 2-0 in the series, so it's possible that the lefty Newcomb will get just one turn through the order before the Braves bring in a righty, possibly Gausman.