Strider is no longer scheduled to make a start during Atlanta's series with the Mets this weekend, Mark Bowman of MLB.com reports.

After claiming Cal Quantrill off waivers from Miami, Atlanta has reconfigured its rotation and will have Joey Wentz, Quantrill and Bryce Elder make starts against the Mets from Friday through Sunday. Strider most recently pitched Monday against the White Sox, taking his 11th loss of the season while allowing seven earned runs over three innings. The right-hander has fallen short of the standards of a quality start in each of his last five outings, turning in a 10.38 ERA and 2.31 WHIP over 21.2 innings during that stretch. Strider tentatively lines up to make his next start during Atlanta's series in Miami early next week.