Toussaint's contract was selected by the Braves ahead of his major-league debut start Monday afternoon against the Marlins.

In a somewhat complicated series of bureaucratic maneuvers, the Braves selected Toussaint's contract from Triple-A Gwinnett, optioned him back there and then brought him back up as their 26th man for the day's doubleheader, where he's scheduled to start the first game. That likely means that he'll only be around for one start at this time, but now that he's on the 40-man roster he's likely to be a September call-up and could be up again later in August if the Braves need another spot starter. Toussaint has a 2.68 ERA in 21 starts split between Double-A Mississippi and Triple-A Gwinnett this season, posting an impressive 10.7 K/9 and a 1.19 WHIP. Scout's opinions on Toussaint range from future no. 2 starter to future bullpen piece, as he has very good stuff (including an excellent curveball) paired with questionable command.